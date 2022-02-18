Culture Ministry awards Uzbek poet

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has awarded People's Poet of Uzbekistan Jamal Kamal with a memorial badge.

The badge "Nizami Ganjavi-880" was awarded for the great contribution to the promotion of the poet's legacy.

People's poet of Uzbekistan Jamal Kamal translated Nizami Ganjavi's "Khamsa" into Uzbek.

The awarding ceremony took place at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent.

The memorial badge was presented by the director of the center Samir Abbasov.

In his speech, Samir Abbasov noted that 2021 was declared the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

Major cultural events were successfully held in the country and abroad as part of the celebration, including Nizami Ganjavi International Festival.

He expressed gratitude to Jamal Kamal for the translation of the work of the great Azerbaijani poet.

Jamal Kamal, in turn, stressed that the full translation of "Khamse" into Uzbek was carried out for the first time.

Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

Notably, the Culture Ministry has recently awarded national actors, poets, writers and musicians with commemorative badges.

The badges "880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi" were awarded for the great contribution to the promotion of the poet's legacy.

First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev took part in the awarding ceremonies. He praised the great role of art workers in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

People's Poet, MP Sabir Rustamkhanli, People's Poet Vahid Aziz and others spoke about the significance of Nizami's legacy and shared their vision of the development of publishing and literature in Azerbaijan.