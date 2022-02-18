National actors starred in historical series

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani actors have starred in the the historical series "Janissaries".

The TV series with the participation of famous national actors People's Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev and Kamran Aghabalayev as well as stuntmen Sain Farmanli and Tural Khalili will be aired on the Channel One Russia.

Kamran Aghabalayev played one of the main roles - Bayazid Agha while Parviz Mammadrzayev - the governor.

For his role, Kamran Aghabalayev took special training to bring this image to life.

"My hero rides a lot, he is a warrior. All actors involved in the main roles worked hard to stage fight scenes. The filming process is organized at a very high level," Aghabalayev said earlier.

"In the series, I embodied the image of the governor of Trabzon, a statesman, a very cautious and prudent person. I am sure that the series will arouse great interest of the audience and become a bright event in the world of the film industry," said Mammadrzayev.

The events of the series unfold during the time of Boris Godunov and are connected with the Ottoman Empire, covering the period of the late 16th - early 17th centuries. To fulfill the last will of his father, the Cossack Alyokha goes to a foreign land to bow to the Virgin Mary. Alekha's path leads through the palace of the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, where he is captured and becomes the Janissary Ali. But no fortresses can hold a free Cossack. Alyokha does not lose hope to gain freedom, fulfill the will of his father, meet his love and return to his homeland.

The filming of the series took place in Turkey and Russia. The project was implemented by the film company "Mars Media" for Channel One. The TV series were filmed by Ivan Shurkhovetsky, producer - Elena Denisevich. The main image in the film was embodied by Ilya Malakov.

Note that the trailer for the series has already been released on the Channel One Russia website.