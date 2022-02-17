Eurovision winners to perform in Poland

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Eurovision winners Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal will be special guests of Poland's national selection final on February 19.

"Tu bije serce Europy" (The heart of Europe beats here) will determine which artist and song will compete for Poland at Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin.

The concert program will also feature Eurovision participants from different years. Ten singers will compete for a right to represent Poland at the Eurovision.

The selection jury includes well-known Polish musicians. However, not only the judges will vote for the participants, but also the audience. The scores of the audience will take precedence in the event of a tie.

During the selection, Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal will perform a song "Running Scared" which brought the duo victory in Germany in 2011.

In 2021, Ukrainian Internet publication "Obozrevatel" listed "Running Scared" among Top 10 most popular songs performed at the contest Eurovision Song Contest. The song won with 221 points.

Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

"Running Scared" was chosen from among 70 submissions coming from both Azerbaijan and abroad.

The authors of the song are Stefan Orn, Sandra Bjurman from Sweden together with Iain Farquharson from the UK. Orn and Bjurman are also authors of the song "Drip Drop", which represented Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2010.

Meanwhile, Nadir Rustamli will represent Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. He is the winner of the Voice of Azerbaijan singing competition.

Nadir Rustamli will perform in the first part of the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.