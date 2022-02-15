Carpet Museum represented at int'l conference

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum has been represented at the international virtual museum conference.

The conference brought together experts from Nepal, Croatia, Italy, Malaysia and other countries.

The museum's director Shirin Malikova delivered a presentation "Invisible Art: Expanding the Boundaries of What is Possible".

She spoke in detail about the ANCM's project "A Museum Without Borders" designed for individuals with visual disabilities and the inclusive exhibition co-organized in partnership with the Russian Hermitage Museum.

"This inclusive project is the result of many years of research on creating replicas of artworks for individuals with visual disabilities. The tactile fragments of the Pazyryk carpet were newly woven by the ANCM's Traditional Technologies Department and now presented at the Hermitage. It is worth noting that the Pazyryk carpet is the world's oldest carpet preserved in the Russian Hermitage Museum," she said.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chalabi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.