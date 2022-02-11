Azerbaijan to join int'l cultural forum in St. Petersburg as guest country

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is expected to participate in the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum in 2022 as a guest country.

The list of guest countries also includes Germany and France.

It is also assumed that the organization of the cultural forum will be based on four main areas - art, museums and cultural heritage, cinema, and creative industries.

St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum was not held for two years - in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saint Petersburg International Cultural Forum is the major cultural event in Russia. It's an international platform for meetings, open dialogue and the sharing of experience between experts in various aspects of culture, public officials, politicians and businessmen from various countries.

The Forum is focused on international cooperation, mutual cultural enrichment, and the integration of Russia into the global cultural space. The Forum looks for and find new ways to overcome discord and reveal the creative potential of the world's cultural diversity. The creative fusion that takes places during the Forum facilitates the reinforcement of international cultural ties and mutual enrichment of cultures.