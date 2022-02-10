Mugham Center to host evening of vocal music

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center will host another concert within the programm "Evenings of Vocal Music" on March 10.

The soloist of the State Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Afag Abbasova and the famous pianist, laureate of international competitions Saida Taghizade will perform at the concert.

The proceeds from the sale of concert tickets will be transferred to the YASHAT Fund.

Set up by the presidential decree in December 2020, the foundation's work covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

YASHAT receives donations made through voluntary financial assistance provided by Azerbaijani citizens, Azerbaijanis living abroad, other individuals and legal entities, as well as other sources not prohibited by law.

Notably, the International Mugham Center holds a number of projects covering various genres of music "Evenings of ashug music", "Evenings of vocal music" and others.

The Center also successfully expanding international partnership.

International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage have recently signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

The director of the Mugham Center Murad Huseynov also met with the head of the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art Saibjan Begmatov to discuss the partnership in various areas.

The sides agreed on a cultural partnership with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The heads of cultural institutions discussed promising areas of interaction, including in the promotion of national music, in the mutual study and research of the mugham and the art of makom, known as the Uzbek professional music of oral folk traditions.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience between researchers of the two countries.