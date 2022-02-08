Philharmonic Hall hosts spectacular concert

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Young musicians have performed a wonderful concert within the "New Youth" project.

Initiated by the Culture Ministry, the project was timed to the National Youth Day.

The concert which took place at the State Philharmonic Hall brought together laureates of republican and international competitions, talented violinists Togrul Abdullayev, Humay Hajizade, Aytaj Gara, Sabina Hasanzade, Amir Teregudova, Saida Akhmedova; pianists Nurana Aliyeva, Jamila Rahimova; cellist Vagif Gurbanov; vocalist Emil Huseynzade (baritone) and other participants of the "Youth Support" project.

The young musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the artistic director and principal conductor, People's Artist Fahraddin Karimov.

The enchanting sounds of the piano, flute, violin and magnificent voices of vocalists created a unique atmosphere at the concert.

Recall that the "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

Students of the Baku Music Academy, the National Conservatory, the Republic Art Gymnasium, Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and many others are taking part in the concerts held as part of the project.

Over the past years, the "Youth Support" project has joined many festivals and competitions such as New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.