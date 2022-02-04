Film Fund restores film about national hero

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Film Fund has restored a documentary dedicated to Rahib Mammadov (1967-1987), an Azerbaijani soldier who saved about 30 people during a flood in Georgia. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the death of the national hero.

In his speech, the director of the State Film Fund, Honored Art Worker, film director Jamil Guliyev said that in 1987 there was a severe flood in Georgia, and servicemen of the Soviet army were sent to help the local population, among whom was Rahib Mammadov. Rahib Mammadov served in the army in Georgia in 1987.

Jamil Guliyev stressed that thanks to his dedication and courage, many people were saved, but Rahib Mammadov himself died tragically. He was posthumously awarded the Order of the Red Star. The memory of Rahib Mammadov is immortalized in Azerbaijan - a school, a street are named after him, and a memorial museum operates.

Speaking about the film, the director of the State Film Fund noted that the director of the documentary film about Rahib Mammadov, Honored Art Worker, Jahangir Zeynalli, contributed to preserving the memory of the hero.

The music for the film was composed by the chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers, People's Artist, Frangiz Alizadeh. The documentary contains unique archival materials and interviews. The creators of the film have done a lot of work, which requires a lot of effort and time.

Honored Art Worker Jahangir Zeynalli expressed his gratitude to Jamil Guliyev and the staff of the State Film Fund for restoring this film.

The director of the memorial museum of Rahib Mammadov, the hero's brother, Sahib Mammadov expressed his gratitude to the film crew, as well as to the management and staff of the State Film Fund for their attention to the memory of his brother.

The event was followed by the film screening.