Most of work on establishment of Cinematography Agency done

By Trend

Most of the work on the establishment of the Cinematography Agency has been done in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture told Trend.

The ministry noted that any structural changes take time. The creation of the Cinematography Agency will also lead to significant changes in Azerbaijan's film industry.

"Therefore, all the details of the project are thoroughly studied and checked, consultations are held with various relevant agencies. Most of the long process is left behind. After the formation of the Film Agency, the public will be informed in detail about its activities and structure," the ministry stated.

Earlier, the Minister of Culture Anar Karimov told reporters that the main goal of the Azerbaijan Film Agency is to attract investment in this area, draw foreign investors into the domestic film industry, and thereby achieve the development of Azerbaijani cinema.