Young talents to celebrate National Youth Day

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert on February 2 within "Youth Support" project. The concert is timed to the Azerbaijan Youth Day.

The concert will feature performances by laureates of republican and international competitions, including violinists Togrul Abdullayev, Humay Hajizade, Aytaj Gara, Sabina Hasanzade, Amir Teregudova, Saida Akhmadova, pianists Nurana Aliyeva, Jamila Rahimova, cellist Vagif Gurbanov, vocalist Emil Huseynzade (baritone), flute performer Rakhil Nazarova, mugham singer Sabir Aghayev, Nihad Mammadzade, Fagan Khalilli, Vugar Iskandarov and ganun performers Sevda Jabrayilova and Zilhija Ismayilova.

The young musicians will be accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of the artistic director and principal conductor, People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

The project participants traditionally celebrate the National Youth Day (February 2) shares the same stage with the Gara Garayev Chamber Orchestra, known as one of the country`s leading orchestras.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

From that time Azerbaijan became the first country among the CIS and Eastern Europe states to solemnly celebrate this day. National Youth Day is celebrated with a series of events.

Recall that "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

Students of the Baku Music Academy, the National Conservatory, the Republic Art Gymnasium, Bulbul Secondary Special Music School and many others are taking part in the concerts held as part of the project.

Over the past years, the "Youth Support" project has joined many festivals and competitions such as New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.