Artist that stands out by her unique tapestry

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum has displayed colorful tapestries by incredibly talented artist Tamilla Abdullayeva.

The artist draws inspiration from the beauty and richness of nature. For the artist, the exhibition has become the second personal one in her life. Her first personal exhibition was held at the State University of Culture and Arts in 2015.

Abdullayeva's second personal exhibition presents sketches, tapestries, carpets, including a series of works "Butterflies", "Trees", "Ancient Azerbaijani symbols", "Natural elements", "Seasons", as well as abstract and floral compositions created between 1990 and 2022.

The exhibition showcases eye-catching carpets "Islimibyandlik", "Afshan", "Flowers in a Vase" which serve as a tribute act to the artist's mentor, outstanding carpet designer, People's Artist Latif Karimov.

Tamilla Abdullayeva mastered the profession of a tapestry artist in Tbilisi. Since then, she has been boundlessly in love with this type of art.

After returning to Baku, Abdullayeva started working in the carpet museum, and then entered the State University of Culture and Arts.

Speaking at the exhibition, the director of the National Carpet Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova stressed that Tamilla Abdullayeva is also actively engaged in teaching activities. She shares her art secrets with students of the State University of Culture and Arts.

The Carpet Museum director noted that the exhibition features 55 art pieces. The number of exhibits was chosen not accidentally. It is timed to coincide with the 55th anniversary of the National Carpet Museum.

The rector of the State University of Culture and Arts Jeyran Makhmudova expressed her gratitude to the museum for organizing a personal exhibition of the university teacher.

She emphasized that the artist puts a lot of work into her art and each museum visitor will definitely find an art piece that is close to him.

Tamilla Mammadova, professor at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, said that Abdullayeva's art is recognized among others by its unique style and color palette. Her creations are a synthesis, a combination of carpet and tapestry.

Further, the guests of the event viewed tapestries which stand out with beautiful ornaments and rich colors.

The exhibition will be followed by a meeting with the artist, master classes in the art of tapestry and thematic excursions. The exposition will last until February 25, 2022.