Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta to be staged in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" will be staged at the State Opera and Ballet Theater on February 6.

The main part in the production will be performed by People's Artist Ramil Gasimov as well as People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova,Honored Artists Jahangir Gurbanov, Gulustan Aliyeva, Tural Aghasiyev, Sabina Vahabzade, Sadig Melikov.

For the first time, the role of Gulchohra will be embodied by Fatima Jafarzade.

As Ramil Gasimov says, the Opera and Ballet Theater has always paid attention to Uzeyir Hajibayli's heritage and does a lot of work to promote his legacy.

"The Cloth Peddler has always enjoyed great interest and success among the audience. I believe that we will once again please our beloved audience with a successful and impeccable performance," Gasimov added.

The operetta will be conducted by Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva. The work was directed by Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev.

"The Cloth Peddler" tells the love story of young Asgar, who wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has everything he could wish for except for one thing - a lovely wife. However, some old-fashioned traditions do not allow him to choose his own bride.

The plot of the musical comedy was taken from life by the author. So, women in the East have long worn a veil, they were not allowed to appear on the street with an open face. The girls got married, as a rule, at the will of their parents. The groom in most cases also saw his bride only after the wedding.

In the 20th century, this tradition began to be criticized. A new generation of young people wanted to get married with someone they love.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta tells about a young man who pretended to be a cloth peddler in order to see his future wife.

The musical comedy combines the traditions of European classical and Azerbaijani national music.

"The Cloth Peddler" was translated into 80 languages and staged in about 200 theaters in 80 countries.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.