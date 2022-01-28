Azerbaijan to host VII Baku Int'l Humanitarian Forum

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The VII Baku International Humanitarian Forum will take place in October, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry has reported.

The Forum serves as a platform for a wide range of dialogues, different viewpoints and discussions on global humanitarian issues.

The forum aims to create a dialogue through round tables, where every participant can listen and be heard in the arena for actual topics of concern.

There is a possibility that Azerbaijan will also host other international events this year, the ministry added.

It should be noted that the Baku International Humanitarian Forum has been held in the city capital once every two years since 2011.

The 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum held on October 25-26, 2018, brought together 580 delegates from over 90 countries and 24 international organizations under the slogan "Shaping a New World and a New Humanity: Creativity and Human Development".

Two UN deputy secretary generals, as well as heads of organizations such as ISESCO, IRCICA, TurkPA, TURKSOY, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the International Turkic Academy, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the UN Economic and Social Council, UNESCO deputies, the International Fund for Turkic Culture and Heritage, and the CIS Executive Committee, attended the forum.

The International Humanitarian Forum is a prestigious event that brings together prominent statesmen from around the world, Nobel Prize winners in various fields of science, and leaders of major international organizations.

The main goal set by representatives of the world cultural elite is to shape a new humanitarian agenda in the fields of natural, social, and human sciences with the intention of considering it at an international level in the future.