Young violinists to perform at Mugham Center

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Deta?e Violin Ensemble will perform a spectacular concert timed to the National Youth Day.

The concert will take place at the International Mugham Center on February 3.

Deta?e Violin Ensemble includes incredibly-talented violists. Since its foundation, the ensemble has won recognition among music lovers.

The violists never cease to amaze the audience with unforgettable concerts.

The artistic director of the ensemble is professor of the Baku Musical Academy, People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva.

Accompanied by Sabina Muradova, a third-year BMA student, laureate of international competitions Osman Mustafazade will also perform at the concert.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at ?ticket.az.