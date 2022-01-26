Uzeyir Hajibayli's statue to be erected in St.Petersburg

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A solemn ceremony of laying a foundation stone for the future statue of Azerbaijan's prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli has been held in Russia.

The monument to the founder of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory will erected in St. Petersburg at the square named after the composer.

Uzeyir Hajibayli laid the foundation of a national musical style. He was the first composer of an opera in the Islamic world.

The opera "Leyli and Majnun" (1908) is based on traditional folk music and dance, musical genres that relied on oral traditions.

Furthermore, the composer wrote his second opera "Sheikh Sanan", "Rustam and Sohrab", "Asli and Karam", "Shah Abbas" and "Khurshudbanu and Harun" and "Leyli" entirely based on the national folk music elements, primarily mugham.

He also composed three comedies including, "Husband and Wife" (1910), "If not this one, that one" (1911) and "Arshin Mal Alan" (1913).

"Arshin Mal Alan" or "The Cloth Peddler" was the latest and one of the most popular operettas of the eminent composer.

The operetta has been successfully performed in a plethora of languages in over 60 countries of the world, including in the U.S, Austria, France, China, Greece, India, Russia, and Turkey.

Hajibayli also wrote music of the national anthem of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic which was re-adopted after Azerbaijan regained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. He also composed the anthem used by Azerbaijan during the Soviet time.