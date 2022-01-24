24 January 2022 [14:52]

Russian Cultural Center to mark National Youth Day

24 January 2022 [14:15]

Hilal Baydarov's film to be screened in Italy

24 January 2022 [12:42]

Culture Ministry names winners of screenwriting contest

23 January 2022 [16:42]

Heydar Aliyev Palace to show dramatic musical performance

23 January 2022 [11:52]

Azerbaijan to produce TV series about great philanthropist

23 January 2022 [10:32]

Book-album about Nizami presented in Serbia

21 January 2022 [17:15]

State Art Gallery opens virtual exhibition [VIDEO]

21 January 2022 [15:19]

Culture Ministry releases video about brave opera singer [VIDEO]

21 January 2022 [14:34]

National musicians pay tribute to Black January martyrs

214806.html">National film to be shown in London