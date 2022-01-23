Book-album about Nizami presented in Serbia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A book-album "Reading Nizami" has been presented in Serbia.

The presentation was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Serbia, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Belgrade to mark Nizami's 880th anniversary.

Speaking at the event, Secretary General of TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov said that the book-album was published in English. He stressed that TURKSOY is actively promotes Nizami's legacy.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Kamil Khasiyev said that the personality of Nizami Ganjavi is a phenomenon for the entire Turkic world.

The diplomat noted that for centuries the poets and thinkers of the Turkic world, as well as the Middle East, were inspired by his works.

Speaking at the presentation, Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misrah Demircan, Serbian Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Stanko Blagojevich and others spoke about Nizami's philosophy, ideas of humanism.

The speakers emphasized that the poet's ideas about justice in society were widely recognized by European philosophers of the 18th century. His manuscripts are still kept in the archives of the world-famous libraries.

Next, the participants got acquainted with the exhibition dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi.

In conclusion, the guests were presented with novels written on Nizami's poems.

Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.