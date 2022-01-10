Italian opera stuns Baku audience

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Ruggero Leoncavallo's opera "Pagliacci" has been successfully presented to the audience in Baku.

"Pagliacci" is considered one of the most sought after operas staged at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater .

The opera was premiered at the Teatro Dal Verme in Milan in 1892. The work was conducted by Arturo Toscanini with Adelina Stehle as Nedda, Fiorello Giraud as Canio, Victor Maurel as Tonio, and Mario Ancona as Silvio.

Leoncavallo wrote that he based the story of Pagliacci on an incident from his childhood: a murder in 1865, the victim of which was a Leoncavallo family servant, Gaetano Scavello. The murderer was Gaetano D'Alessandro, whose brother Luigi was his accomplice.

People's Artist Samir Jafarov, Honored Artists Afag Abbasova, Jahangir Gurbanov, Aliahmad Ibrahimov and Tural Aghasiyev performed in the opera under the baton of People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov.

Ruggero Leoncavallo's opera "Pagliacci" was staged by People's Artist Jannet Salimova, production designer - People's Artist Tahir Tairov, choirmaster - Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, accompanist - Nargiz Aghayeva.

The soulful performance of the vocalists, magnificent music and the virtuosity of the conductor left no one indifferent. The performance aroused great interest among the audience.