Verdi's opera to be staged in Baku [VIDEO]

Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Traviata" will be presented in Baku. The opera will be staged at the State Opera and Ballet Theater on January 15.

Honored Artists Ramil Gasimov, Inara Babayeva as well as the theater's leading soloists will be involved in the opera.

"La Traviata" is an opera in three acts by Giuseppe Verdi set to an Italian libretto by Francesco Maria Piave. It is based on La dame aux Camélias (1852), a play adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas.

The opera was originally titled Violetta, after the main character. It was first performed on 6 March 1853 at La Fenice opera house in Venice.

