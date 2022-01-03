Young actors shine at Baku Book Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center has presented a New Year play for children "Azerbaijan is my Motherland".

The play was prepared by the Center for Development of Children and Youth No. 2. The play was directed by Shahana Abbasli.

During the performance, young participants of the "School Theater" and "Children's Folk Dances" clubs operating at the Center performed in the images of well-known fairy-tale characters, and demonstrated the dances of various peoples living in Azerbaijan. Young talents sang songs of popular cartoon characters.

In conclusion, inmates of orphanages No. 1 of Nizami district and No. 3 of Khatai district, who attended the play, were presented with New Year gifts from the Baku Book Center.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people to read books as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values and useful knowledge.

Here booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."