Music lovers plunge into winter wonderland

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Young talents have mesmerized music lovers at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The concert was timed to coincide with the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year as part of the "Youth Support" project.

Laureates of republican and international competitions Muslim Rzayev, Shamistan Aliyev, Said Valizade, Ali Valiyev, Aytaj Valizade, Nurana Aliyeva, Iluzar Ibrahimzade, Nigar Hasanli, Indji Valizade, Khadija Hajili, Elmira Dadashova, Togrul Abdullayev and others pleased the audience with music pieces of prominent composers.

The concertmasters included Ainur Abdullaeva, Zhalya Mammadova, Shalala Gahramanova, Jafarova, Fagan Hasanli.

Shems Chamber Choir, which includes students of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, also performed at the concert. The artistic director of the choir is associate professor Leyla Zaliyeva.

The audience also enjoyed a music piece composed by Sevgim Musazade, a student of the Bulbul Secondary Special Music.

The concert aroused great interest among listeners.

At the end of the evening, director of the Gara Garayev State Chamber Orchestra, Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva congratulated those present with the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

All the participants of the "Youth support" project were invited to the stage together with its Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

The children of the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War, who attended the evening, were presented with New Year gifts from the" Youth Support" project and the German-Azerbaijani Friendship Society.

Launched in 2016, "Youth Support" project covers various musical styles from classical to jazz and pop.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh.

A series of concerts held within the "Youth Support" project aim at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.



