Mugham Center marks Year of Nizami Ganjavi

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert has been held at the International Mugham Center within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

The concert was held with the support of the Public Association "Mugham - the Pearl of World Music" and the Institute of Folklore.

The concert program included the works of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Nizami Ganjavi's romances and mugham compositions.

The audience highly appreciated the performances of the Honored Artist Nuriya Huseynova and young talent Chilanay Huseynova

The performers were accompanied by an ensemble led by tar musician Rovshan Gurbanov. Honored Artist Azad Shukurov read excellent examples of Nizami's ghazals.

The concert was greeted with a storm of applause.

Notably, the Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

International Mugham Center and the Hungarian Cultural Heritage have recently signed a memorandum on cultural cooperation.

The memorandum will contribute to the expansion of cultural ties between the countries and the promotion of mugham art and Azerbaijani music.

The director of the Mugham Center Murad Huseynov also met with the head of the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art Saibjan Begmatov to discuss the partnership in various areas.

The sides agreed on a cultural partnership with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The heads of cultural institutions discussed promising areas of interaction, including in the promotion of national music, in the mutual study and research of the mugham and the art of makom, known as the Uzbek professional music of oral folk traditions.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience between researchers of the two countries.