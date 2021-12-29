Spectacular dance shown at Dubai Expo 2020

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular dance number "Azerbaijani Dances and Rhythms" has been demonstrated at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The dance number was presented at Dubai Millennium Amphitheater as part of the concert co-organized by the Azerbaijan Pavilion and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The concert was held under the slogan "Seeds of the Future".

The visitors of Dubai Expo 2020 enjoyed colorful show and got acquainted with Azerbaijani culture. They also performed a traditional dance "Yalli" together with the Azerbaijani dancers.

Notably, Azerbaijan is represented at Dubai Expo 2020 by the pavilion of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. In 2020, the event was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being postponed, organizers kept the name Expo 2020.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris named Dubai as the host on 27 November 2013.The theme of the Expo is "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".