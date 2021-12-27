Uzeyir Hajibayli's comedy shown in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical comedy has been staged in Baku.

Each time "If Not This One, Then That One" evokes vivid emotions from the audience.

With its timeless music, stunning scenery and costumes it aroused unforgettable feelings.

People's Artist Akram Poladov (Rustam bay), Honored Artists Inara Babayeva (Gulnaz), Jahangir Gurbanov (Gochu Asgar), Gulustan Aliyeva (Senem), Alakbar Aliyev (Hasangulu bay), Tural Aghasiyev (Rza bay), soloist Fakhmin Ahmadli (Hasan bay) and others performed in the musical comedy under the baton of the Honored Cultural Worker Sevil Hajiyeva. The musical comedy was directed by the Honored Cultural Worker Hafiz Guliyev.

People's Artist Azer Zeynalov (Mashadi Ibad) and Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov (Sarvar) played the main parts in the opera. Notably, Ramil Gasimov embodied Sarvar 22 years ago, when he was only 15 years old.

History behind musical comedy

"If Not This One, Then That One" is a musical comedy (operetta) in four acts by the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, written in 1910 year.

It reflects social and everyday relations in pre-revolutionary Azerbaijan. This is the second work of the composer in this genre. Along with his third operetta "The Cloth Peddler", it is also considered a national classic.

In the music, Uzeyir Hajibayli used folk and mugham music, while the text featured Fuzuli's ghazals.

The musical comedy premiered on April 25, 1911 at the same theater.

Through his comedy, Uzeyir Hajibayli reveals social and everyday prejudices widespread in society at the beginning of the 20th century.

The musical comedy shows different types of people and reveals human vices hypocrisy, cowardice, greed, etc.

For many years, the work has been successfully staged at various theater venues, shown at international festivals. Moreover, the film of the same name was produced as well.

Photo and video credits: Maryam Gafarzadeh

