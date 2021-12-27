Young talents enjoy Nizami's poetry

By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami's poetry has been presented at the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts.

The artistic evening opened with a video presentation about musical instruments described in the poet's works.

The video also highlighted the embodiment of Nizami's heritage in composing art and works written on the basis of the poet's works that enriched national musical culture.

The guests were also presented with a video about the influence of Nizami's heritage on miniature art, carpet weaving, scientific research of international centers.

Furthermore, students and teachers of the school performed dance numbers. Then the guests enjoyed art piece s by talented artists Nigar Shikhaliyeva and Ali Agadadashev.

Nizami Ganjavi is considered one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The poet wrote lyrical poems, including gasidas, ghazals and rubais. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Azerbaijani poet and thinker have been translated into many languages.

Rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved in world-famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history.

The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.