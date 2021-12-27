Marvelous folk music sounds in Baku





By Laman Ismayilova





The State Orchestra of Folk Instruments has given a concert within the "Youth Support" project.





The orchestra pleased the audience with music pieces by Gambar Huseynli, Dadash Dadashov, Suleyman Alaskarov, Tofig Guliyev, Vasif Adigozalov and Adil Babirov.





The musicians performed under the baton of Honored Artist Ilaha Huseynova. Note that the artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra is People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev.





The laureates of republican and international competitions took part in the concert, including Samir Asadli, Asim Pirimov, Rashid Beylarli, Kanan Huseynov, Ikram Abdullazadeh, Abulfat Abbasov (tar), Zarintaj Gurbanzade (kamancha) and Ramzi Mustafazabasov (accordion).





Recall that "Youth Support" project has been held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.





The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.





Within the project, concert programs are traditionally held several times a month at the State Philharmonic Hall.





The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.





Students of the Baku Music Academy, the National Conservatory, the Republic Art Gymnasium, Bulbul Secondary Special Music School are taking part in the concerts





The project has joined many festivals and competitions such as New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany, the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.





Speaking about "Youth support", the project coordinator Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye stressed its role in educating and shaping the outlook of the younger generation, preserving and promoting national values.





She expressed her hope that the music project will continue for many years.