Nizami Ganjavi's legacy highlighted abroad

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A mobile photo exhibition dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi has been held in Pakistan and Indonesia.

The project was organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in partnership with the Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO) to celebrate the poet`s 880th anniversary

The exhibtions were held central streets and squares of Lahore (Pakistan) and Jakarta (Indonesia).

The photo exhibitions showcased the main characters from Nizami's poem "Seven Beauties". During the exhibition, the questions from residents who came to see the exhibition were answered as well.

The Indonesian OIC Youth Forum and the Pakistan Youth Advocacy Network provided organizational support for these events.

Along with other events, international conferences, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi were held in Jakarta and Lahore during this year with the participation of both local and Azerbaijani scientists, lecturers and students in both online or auditorial format.

Similar events were held in a number of other countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan with the organization and partnership of the ICYF-ERC.

The main goals of such events, organized by the ICYF-ERC, are to contribute to the establishment of cultural relationships between peoples, getting information about the cultures by the youth and dissemination of Nizami’s heritage in Islamic domain.