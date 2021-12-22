Azerbaijan, Norway to expand cultural ties

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan intends to expand cultural cooperation with Norway.

The prospects of further cooperation have been discussed between the Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the Norwegian Ambassador to Azerbaijan and Turkey Erling Skjonsberg.

In his speech, Anar Karimov noted that there are favorable opportunities for further expansion of cultural ties between the two countries. He stressed the importance of exchanging experience in culture, cinema and music.

The Culture Minister drew attention to the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which has been traditionally held since 2011 within the Baku Process initiative initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008.

He also informed the Norwegian Ambassador about "Peace4Culture" global campaign aimed at preserving cultural heritage and creating peaceful and sustainable societies.

The Norwegian Ambassador expressed his deep interest in the global campaign. He emphasised the importance of cooperation within the project.

Mr. Erling Skjonsberg stressed that culture is the most powerful tool that unites peoples and countries.

The meeting continued with a discussion of a number of issues of mutual interest.

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov has also met with the Spain's Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Mediation Ramon Blecua Casas to discuss the cultural cooperation.

In his remarks, Anar Karimov praised the favorable opportunities for further expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

Noting the importance of joint activities, Anar Karimov reiterated the successful cooperation within the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, traditionally held since 2011 within the Baku Process initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008.

The Culture Minister invited Ramon Blecua Casas to join "Peace4Culture" global campaign.

The Spanish Ambassador expressed his deep interest in the global campaign and stressed the importance of preserving Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

The Ambassador noted that culture is the most powerful tool that unites peoples, countries and humanity in general.