National singers among most-streamed in Russia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Jony (Jahid Huseynli) and Rauf & Faik duo entered Spotify's Top 10 most-streamed Russian singers abroad.

The duo Rauf & Faik took the second place in the rankings, while Jony ranked fourth. The rating was published on the company's Instagram page.

Meanwhile the leading position in this rating was taken by the Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit "Alley".

In December 2019, he became the winner in the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track "Comet" among the popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

Jahid Huseynli has recently been named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards. His song "Comet" was named "Song of the Year" according to the Bravo Awards.

He also won a prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.

In June, the singer was named best in "Best Song" category at "MUZ-TV 20/21. World Beginning". He won the prize for the song "Comet".

Notably, Jony was nominated in four categories "Best Singer", "Best Male Video", "Best Song" for the song "Comet". The duo song with Emin "Fireplace" was presented in the nomination "Best Collaboration".

Rauf & Faik duo is best known for their Russian-language single "Childhood", released in 2018.

Their first music video "Love Remained Yesterday" reached several hundred thousand views, and thousands of likes.

Their debut album, also titled "I Love You" was released later in 2018.

Their second studio album "Pain and Memories" (2019) quickly reached 8th place on Apple Music. Since beginning their professional music career, the duo has toured in over 20 Russian cities, Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Germany.