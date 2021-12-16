Mugham Center, Uzbekistan mull partnership

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has agreed on cultural partnership with the Uzbek National Center of Makom.

The director of the Mugham Center Murad Huseynov met with the head of the Uzbek National Center of Makom Art Saibjan Begmatov to discuss the partnership in various areas.

Murad Huseynov spoke about the Maugham's concerts, international, theoretical and research activities. He proposed the holding joint cultural projects.

During the meeting, issues related to the holding of mutual cultural events between the two organizations, as well as a number of other issues were discussed.

The heads of cultural institutions discussed promising areas of interaction, including in the promotion of national music, in the mutual study and research of the mugham and the art of makom, known as the Uzbek professional music of oral folk traditions.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience between researchers of the two countries.

The sides discussed cooperation between mugham and makom singers.

The Mugham Center is constantly expanding its activities, holding numerous international projects, concert programs, seminars and conferences aimed at promoting mugham art.

Moreover, the Center is actively expanding international ties with cultural institutions.

The Mugham Center has recently signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Yunus Emre Institute.

The sides discussed issues of expanding activities and prepared a joint action plan between the International Mugham Center and cultural centers and music schools operating in Turkey.

The Mugham Center also reached an agreement with the Federal Directorate of Music and Festival Programs ROSCONCERT.

The document was signed within the framework of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the field of culture and art in 2021–2023.

The agreement is aimed at organizing humanitarian and educational projects within the framework of cultural exchange.

In January, the Mugham Center expanded ties with the Polish Baltic Philharmonic and agreed on holding joint cultural projects and concerts in the post-pandemic period.

Moreover, the Mugham Center has recently signed a memorandum on joint cooperation with Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The document was signed with the aim of developing cooperation and strengthening relations in the field of culture and art, promoting national spiritual values ??and cultural heritage, preparing new joint projects, holding events, festivals and meetings.