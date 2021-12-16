Azerbaijani carpets showcased in Moscow

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerkhalcha OJSC has once again showcased its carpets in Moscow. The carpets were presented at the evening dedicated to Azerbaijan.

The gala event titled "Azerbaijani carpets on the Caspian shore" was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Azerbaijan's trade representative in Russia Ruslan Aliyev, Chairman of Azerkhalcha OJSC Board Emin Mammadov and many others.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu greeted the guests of the evening.

During his speech, Emin Mammadov expressed confidence that the participants of the event will enjoy Azerbaijani carpets, stressing that Azerkhalcha OJSC is open to all innovations and expects attractive proposals for cooperation from designers.

Alexey Dorozhkin, editor-in-chief of the "ELLE Decoration" magazine, spoke about his readiness to cooperate with Azerkhalcha OJSC in the future, and expressed particular interest in Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art.

Azerbaijani handmade carpets, mostly Karabakh carpets were showcased at the restaurant "Caspian", one of one of the most famous places in Moscow .

The audience was presented with 56 carpets from both classical and modern collections. The evening was attended by 50 renowned Russian designers.

The evening featured a general exposition of Azerbaijani carpets, a presentation entitled "New life of Azerbaijani carpets" and a master class on carpet weaving.

After the official part, the guests treat themselves with Azerbaijan's traditional dishes and enjoyed spectacular concert of talented musicians Riad Mammadov and Aslan Akhmadov, specially invited from Azerbaijan.

Notably, the event was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia, Azerbaijan's Trade Representation in Russia, Azerkhalcha OJSC Details Higher School of Design.

The evening was held to attract the attention of famous designers to Azerbaijani carpets, to create a basis for cooperation.

Azerkhalcha OJSC put on the agenda such issues as working with world famous designers, receiving orders from them and making carpets for these orders.



