Young talents shine in Georgia

Azerbaijan's young talents have thrilled the audience at Tbilisi State Conservatoire as part of the "Youth Support" project.

The concert was timed to the 106th anniversary of the prominent national singer and actor Rashid Behbudov, Trend Life reported.

Speaking about the event, director of the State Philharmonic, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzadeh noted that the one of the main ideas of such international projects is to provide an opportunity for young talented musicians to perform on world stages, which contributes not only to increasing the level of performing skills of young artists, their career growth, but also to strengthening ties in cultural ties. These projects create a great atmosphere for cultural dialogue.

Murad Adigozalzadeh stressed the importance of the further develop of cultural ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan's musical treasury is very rich, our heritage is based on national folklore and traditions. Culture is a powerful tool for building bridges between countries and people, especially young people, and fostering mutual understanding," he said.

At the concert, Georgian and Azerbaijani soloists sang popular songs from Rashid Behbudov's repertoire.

Along with Georgian performers, Azerbaijani musicians Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyeva (piano), Natavan Hasanova (canon) as well as participants of the "Youth Support" project, including pianists Zumrud Alizade, Ertogrul Balayev, violinist Sura Rufat, mugham singer Hezret Azizli, vocalists Huseyn Aliyev, Teymur Kazimov and Senur Akhadov.

The concertmaster was the accompanist of the Baku Music Academy Dilara Karimova.

Georgian cultural and public figures who were familiar with the legendary singer shared their memories of him.

The event was organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after M.F. Akhundov, Georgian Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia and SOCAR.

Note that the next concert dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the "Youth support" project will be held at Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Georgia on December 15.

Founded in 2016, the project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.



