French photographer to show his works in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

French photographer Paul Nadar will showcase his works at National Art Museum.

The "Paul Nadar: the Extraordinary Journey to Baku" will be presented for the first time in National Art from December 18 2021 to February 15, 2022.

The event is co-organized by the French Embassy in Baku and the French Institute in Azerbaijan in partnership with the Culture Ministry and National Art Museum.

The exhibition curated by Mrs. Konul Rafiyeva is supported by the Architecture and Heritage Multimedia Library within the French Culture Ministry.

Dozens of photos selected for the exhibition are the modern printouts of the original negatives stored in the photographic archives of the Architecture and Heritage Multimedia Library within the French Culture Ministry. It is split into three thematic sections: "The Great Portraits", "Baku" and "Travel to Turkestan".

Paul Nadar (1856-1939), was the son of the no less famous Felix Nadar (1820-1910), one of the pioneers of the art of photography in France in the 19th century and the founder of Nadar, the prestigious photography company.

Deserved heir to this father, Paul Nadar is one of the most talented French photographers of his period who undertakes the practice of his art by embarking on long distance journeys.

The name of "Nadar" mirrors the entire part of the history of French photography. In this authentic family story, Felix Tournachon followed by his son, Paul, were all the bearers of the Nadar brand during their entire careers as artists.

Felix Tournachon (1820-1910) decides to bear the name of Nadar when he is aged twenty.

"The Pantheon Nadar" comes to light in 1854 composed of almost three hundred cartoons which are mainly satirical: it makes him famous.

In 1860 he settled in the luxury studio on the Boulevard des Capucines in Paris. He became one of pioneers to get on board the air balloon to photoshoot Paris.

The portraits of his peers give us the most expressive particular images of the very famous personalities like Charles Baudelaire, Eugène Delacroix, Victor Hugo, George Sand and others.

Paul Nadar (1856-1939), the only son and heir of the famous photographer Felix Nadar, works in the studio of his father since early childhood and becomes the photographer who exclusively dedicates himself to the art of photography. Departing Paris on board the Orient-Express in 1890, he arrived in Istanbul on August 18 of the same year. From the port of Batumi on the Black Sea, he reaches Baku by making a stopover in Tbilisi.

The places shot by Paul Nadar during his journey in Baku in 1890 had a different aspect than today. Consequently, his photos represent a very significant documentary on the capital of Azerbaijan in the end of the 19th century.

Nadar photoshoots the unique architectural examples of Baku (The Gosha Gala – the Double Fortress, the Saint-Nicolas Church, Shirvanshahs Palace) and the life in the twisting streets, shops and crowd full bazaars, wandering merchants and the new urban society with families and children.

The crossing of the Caspian Sea after Baku brings him to the newly built Russian port of Uzun-Ada.

From Uzun-Ada to Samarkand, he visits this country of deserts using the railway route and then, traveling by carriage he reaches Tashkent in his journey where he participates in the presentation of his photos at the universal exhibition.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.