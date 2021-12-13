Renowned jazz trio conquers audience

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Live music has filled the Heydar Aliyev Center as the internationally renowned Avishai Cohen Trio performed a marvelous concert in Baku.

The jazz trio includes Azerbaijani pianist Elchin Shirinov, Avishai Cohen (double bass) and Roni Kaspi (drums).

Their stage presence was electrifying and totally captivating. The multi-talented trio delivered non-stop energy and impressive jazz performances.

In Baku, the musicians performed soul-stirring music from a new album "Arvoles". Elchin Shrinov participated in the album recording. Avishai Cohen Trio astonished audience with a fascinating show.

Israeli-born singer and songwriter Avishai Cohen has been recognized as the most influential figures in the jazz history of 20th century music. His musical works have gained popularity among jazz lovers.

Elchin Shirinov has been working closely with Avishai Cohen for the last three years. He joined Avishai Cohen Trio and gave a number of spectacular concerts in many countries.

Another member of the trio is Israeli-born drummer Roni Kaspi, who now lives in the United States. Over the past years, Roni Kaspi has performed in the United States, Mexico, Canada and other countries.

The Avishai Cohen trio has gained worldwide fame. The musicians have successfully performed in Japan, Hungary, Sweden, Germany, France, etc.



