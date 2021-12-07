Russian Cultural Center to mark CIS' 30th anniversary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Russian Information and Cultural Center will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the formation of the CIS.

A photo exhibition will open at the Cultural Center on December 8 as part of the celebration.

Representatives of diplomatic corps in the Commonwealth countries, compatriots, heads of cultural and educational institutions will take part in the event.

The exhibition will display works by photographers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Rossotrudnichestvo offices in these countries.

Students and teachers of Baku Music Academy will please the audience with music pieces.

COVID passport or immunity certificate are required for entry to the photo exhibition.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.