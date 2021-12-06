Film about eminent architects premiered in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Shamil Aliyev's documentary "Creators" has premiered at Nizami Cinema Center.

The film tells about the life and work of well-known architects Mikail Useynov (1905-1992) and Sadig Dadashev (1905-1946).

The documentary was produced by the order of the Culture Ministry and Salname film studio in 2020.

Although the film has been already awarded at international film festivals in Italy, India, Japan, USA, Great Britain, it was presented in Baku for the first time.

The author of the idea is the chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Architects' Union, Honored Architect Elbay Gasimzade.

Rufat Suleymanov (director of photography), artistic director Lala Huseynzade Azer Asgarov (composer) and Nazim Huseynov (producer) were engaged in the filming process.

Nizami Cinema Center building design

In his speech, he stressed the importance of the film presentation in the building designed by Mikail Useynov and Sadig Dadashev.

The building design was presented by the two architects in 1934.

The first film screening took place at Nizami Cinema Center on December 25, 1939. The cinema center was available for public on February 1, 1940.

The opening of the cinema became a bright event in the cultural life for Baku. For the first time in the capital, such a comfortable and beautiful cinema has appeared, which embodied the unity of the architectural and planning concept in the form of classicism, with the characteristics of the ancient Greek architecture and the architecture of the Renaissance.

Connected by the unity of the architectural and planning concept, the cinema and the administrative building located opposite (the project was developed by architects in 1935) formed a link between 28 April (now 28 May) and Kirov Avenue (now Bulbul Avenue), significantly influencing the further development of this part of the city.

Formation of Azerbaijani architecture

Mikail Useynov and Sadig Dadashev were the same age, studied together at school and university. They were one of the first graduates of the architectural faculty of the Azerbaijan Polytechnic Institute. They were even tied by family ties - Useynov's sister was married to Dadashev.

As students, they received the first prize for the joint project of the monument to Nizami Ganjavi (1926). Among their best architectural works are the buildings of the Azerbaijan's Central Committee of the Communist Party, the Azerbaijan Conservatory, the Museum of Azerbaijani Literature and other buildings in Baku.

The joint work of outstanding architects reflected the formation and development of Azerbaijani architecture.

The film also tells how the communist ideology affected their creativity and Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in the 20th century.

Mikail Useynov's father was a millionaire, who owned steamers in the Caspian Sea, a huge mansion and over 70 real estate objects.

At any moment he could be arrested. Out of fear for the fate of those close to him, Mikail Useynov never married.

"During the repressions of 1937, the overwhelming majority of the intelligentsia, including the relatives of Mikail Useynov and Sadig Dadashev spend part of their lives in fear and moral suffering. After great leader Heydar Aliyev started to rule Azerbaijan, he started to protect our intelligentsia from repression, he always treated cultural and art workers with special care and attention, "said Shamil Aliyev.

Elbay Gasimzade emphasized that national leader Heydar Aliyev awarded Mikail Useynov with a title "Hero of Socialist Labor". Thus, Mikail Useynov became the only architect in the USSR to be awarded this title.

His most famous projects include the buildings of the National Science Academy, Azerbaijan National Library, educational building of the Institute of Oil and Chemistry, Moscow Hotel, the Central Post Office, etc.

Scriptwriter Natig Rasulzadeh underlined the artistic value of the film for history and studying the country's architectural heritage.

The film premiere was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.

In conclusion, Azerbaijan Architects' Union awarded the film crew with commemorative diplomas.