Carpet Museum displays art pieces by Georgian artist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Georgian artist and art critic Nino Kipshidze has showcased her art pieces at National Carpet Museum.

The exhibition "Fragments of Being" displays 45 panels in textile applique technique.

Nino Kipshidze’s artworks of different shapes and colors constitute complex textile mosaics where the fabric fragments of various shades and textures create an amazing surface that visually breaks the limits of the two-dimensional plane and presents a completely new, special, unique, and multidimensional world.

Her artworks are on the fine and astonishing verge of painting and textile. The artist designed many landscapes and still lifes, as well as figurative compositions.

Nino Kipshidze's creativity is replete with still lifes depicting different colored bouquets of flowers arranged literally petal by petal.

She is also the author of the mystical landscapes often resembling the Eastern engravings or even the architecture elements due to the laconic colorful expression.

The Carpet Museum director Shirin Malikova addressed the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

"I am very glad that the exhibition representing artworks by the talented artist Nino Kipshidze today is on display in Baku. Her artworks of different shapes and colors are absolutely amazing. They constitute complex textile mosaics where the fabric fragments of various shades and textures create an amazing surface that visually breaks the limits of the two-dimensional plane and presents a completely new, special, unique, and multidimensional world. Her artworks are on the fine and astonishing verge of painting and textile. I am pleased that we could provide an opportunity for our compatriots to enjoy this beauty," said Malikova.

The Carpet Museum director pointed out that the artist created mainly landscapes and still lifes.

"Her mystical landscapes resemble the Eastern engravings or the architecture elements due to the laconic colorful expression. Nino Kipshidze’s creativity is replete with still lifes depicting different colored bouquets of flowers arranged literally petal by petal. Along with that, the artist designed many figurative compositions. Her creativity preserves the ancient traditions of Georgian textile art," she said.

The Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan praised the organization of this magnificent exhibition at the National Carpet Museum as a significant event.

"Events like this create favorable conditions for developing cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia. We will organize more events like this in the future. These events exemplify the strategic cooperation and friendship between our countries," he said.

Irina Koshoridze, curator of the exhibition said that the original and unique artworks displayed at the exhibition reflect Georgian culture. She expressed confidence that the visitors will enjoy the exhibition.

Georgian artist Nino Kipshidze expressed her gratitude to the exhibition organizers for their hospitality, special attention, and warmth.

The event was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, National Carpet Museum and the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The National Carpet Museum also organized a meeting for students with the artist Nino Kipshidze as a part of the exhibition.

Students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts and the Sabah groups of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts joined the event.

Shirin Malikova spoke about the textile panels and their wonderful color harmony. She stressed that the works of Nino Kipshidze breathed new life into contemporary Georgian textile art.

Later the participants of the meeting toured around the exhibition space together with the artist, asked questions, and shared their impression.

The exhibition "Fragments of Being" runs until January 22, 2022.