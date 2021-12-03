Culture Ministry announces contest for filmmakers

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has announced a contest aimed at supporting full-length feature films in 2022.

The contest supports creative individuals working in the field of national cinema, independent production centers and companies. The competition promotes local cinematography.

The Culture Ministry accepts films that last no less than 52 minutes.

The competition is held on a free topic and provides support for any stage of the project - script development, preparation and filming, as well as the stages of post-production and distribution.

The general fund for supporting the competition is 300,000 AZN.

Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

Shortly after the Lumiere brothers from France invented cinematography, an apparatus for making motion pictures in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began shooting motion pictures that depicted everyday life in Baku.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography "You are caught" was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898. The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography.

To honor this historical day, the national leader Heydar Aliyev signed an order on December 18, 2000, to declare August 2 as the professional holiday of cinema workers – Day of Azerbaijani Cinema.

At present, it is planned to carry out systemic reforms to develop and modernize cinema art in Azerbaijan.

The Culture Ministry set up the Azerbaijan Filming Commission in June.

The State Filming Commission focuses on promotion of Azerbaijan's film industry at international level.

Azerbaijan can turn into a renewed film location for foreign filmmakers thanks to the country's historical and cultural monuments and beautiful landscapes. So, the filming in Azerbaijan may also contribute to the country's economy and tourism industry.