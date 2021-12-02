Kremerata Baltika shines at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Kremerata Baltika Chamber Orchestra has performed at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Founded in 1997, the Kremerata Baltika Chamber Orchestra includes 23 young talented musicians from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

With its performance at the Lockenhause Festival in Austria in 1997, the orchestra immediately won the audience's sympathy.

Being one of the famous orchestras in Europe, it has given over one thousand concerts in more than 50 countries and 600 cities.

In Baku, the orchestra mesmerized the audience with music pieces of Frederic Chopin, Felix Mendelssohn, Fikrat Amirov, and other outstanding composers.

The classical music night was held within the framework of the Year of Nizami Ganjavi, one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

The evening was opened by Nino Rota's Concerto for Strings. The piece performed by the orchestra was remembered for its incredibly beautiful melodies.

Next, the laureate of international competitions, diploma winner of the 17th Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition Georgy Osokin (piano) appeared on the stage.

Having touched the keys, the pianist seemed to plunge into the mysterious world of music. His performance was distinguished by phenomenal virtuosity.

Honored Artist Elvin Ganiyeva (violin) and Kremerata Baltika Orchestra performed Felix Mendelssohn's Concerto For Violin, Piano and Strings in D minor under the baton of conductor Fuad Ibrahimov.

The virtuoso violinist conquered the audience with his talent, impeccable skill and depth of performance. Ganiyev's performance aroused a storm of applause.

Fikrat Amirov's Symphony "To the Memory of Nizami" left no one indifferent. This music piece is considered one of the pearls of Azerbaijani musical culture.

They say that the same orchestra with different conductors sounds different. Under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the Kremerata Baltika Orchestra sounded magnificent, soulful and incredibly melodic.

The concert made an indelible impression on the audience, turning into a major cultural event.

The audience endlessly thanked the musicians and the conductor for the feast of music.

After the concert, Fuad Ibrahimov shared his impressions about the concert with media representatives.

"I am very glad that such a marvelous concert took place in this beautiful hall. I hope that music fans have enjoyed the evening...," said Ibrahimov.

Fuad Ibrahimov expressed his hope that similar events would be organized in Azerbaijan as often as possible," he added.