Nizami Ganjavi essay contest held in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has awarded the winners of an essay contest dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi.

The competition was announced within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

This is the second competition held within the project "A History of Museum Exhibits project" (2020). The awarding ceremony took place at National Art Museum.

In her speech, the Deputy Culture Minister Sevda Mammadaliyeva named Nizami Ganjavi the founder of the Eastern Renaissance. The poet's traditions were continued by the great poets of the East.

Sevda Mammadalieva stressed that the work of Nizami Ganjavi also influenced Western literature. In the 19th century, Russian researchers began to study in depth the poet's legacy.

The Deputy Culture Minister noted that the Year of Nizami Ganjavi was remembered for large-scale events, such as the 7th Baku International Book Fair, Nizami Ganjavi International Forum as well as numerous events held in the Hermitage Museum and the Russian National Library.

Next, the Culture Ministry awarded the winners of the competition aimed at promoting Nizami Ganjavi's legacy.

Over 50 participants presented their works for the competition. The first place went to Nargiz Gashimova. Aisha Safarova took second place, while Omar Mammadzade ranked third.