Baku Book Center presents book by English writer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Book Center has presented a book by renowned English author and painter Charlie MacKesy.

The book "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" was translated into Azerbaijani language.

The edition was published on the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva with the support of the Baku Book Center and the Regional Development Public Association.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva also took part in the presentation.

Speaking at the event, Baku Book Center director Gunel Rzayeva expressed her gratitude to Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for publishing a book that follows nobility, love, friendship, eternal values ??- values ??that unite all of us.

"At first glance, the book looks like a children's book, but in fact it is not only for children, but for all of us. It's about eternal values," she said.

Then a video message from Charlie MacKesy was shown to the guests. The English writer thanked everyone who contributed to the translation of the book.

At the ceremony, "Chicheyim" theater studio of the Center for the Development of Children and Youth No. 3, performed scenes from the book.

MacKesy's "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" remains a bestseller in the UK to this day. The book tells the story of a little boy and his three friends - a mole, a fox and a horse.

Throughout history, the boy asks his friends various questions and gets very logical, simple and deep answers to them. The relationship between four friends tells readers about trust, friendship, nobility, courage, love, honesty, kindness, mercy.

All illustrations for this book, intended for a general readership, are done by Charlie MacKesy himself.