Young talents to perform classical masterpieces

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

"Youth support" project will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a gala concert.

Founded in 2016, the project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Spectacular concerts organized within the project have always been met with great public interest.

Next concert will be held at the State Philharmonic Hall on December 7.

Young talents Khadija Hajili, Zeyn Jafarov, Saida Ahmadova, Nurjan Hamidli (violin), Ali Talibov, Sevinj Aghayeva, Tomris Eyvazli, Khadija Jahangirova, Zeynab Alizadeh, Turan Jafarzadeh, Ayla Panahova, Valeria Olkhovaya, Inji Velizadeh (piano), Omar Babirli (vocal), Rakhila Nazarova (flute), Isfandiy Dadashov (accordion) will delight the audience with music pieces of national and foreign composers.

The National Conservatory Choir will perform at the concert under the baton of Honored Teacher Tarana Yusifova.

Earlier, "Youth support" project participants thrilled music lovers with the works by famous composers, as well as a work written by a young author Yusif Abbasov and Lala Ahmadova.

Laureates of republican and international competitions Osman Mustafazade, Ozjan Jabbari, Jamal Abdinzade, Zumrud Alizade, Asim Rzazade, Huseyn Nagiyev,Vagif Gurbanov, Jalala Ismayilzade, Ali Muradov, Teymur Kazimov, Nadir Guliyev and others performed at the concert.

Lumineux ensemble performed a hymn specially written for the project's anniversary to the music of Pike Akhundova and words by Aysel Karimi.

Young musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Orkhan Gashimov.