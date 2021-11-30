Puccini's "Crisantemi" to sound in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Giacomo Puccini's "Crisantemi" will sound for the first time in Baku.

The State Chamber Orchestra will perform a music piece under the baton of People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

The concert will take place at the Philarmonic Hall on December 2.

Giacomo Puccini's "Crisantemi" was composed as an elegy for the Italian Duke Amadeo I.

Crisantemi is a single-movement elegy in ternary form based on two plaintive melodies in C sharp minor.

The music piece was composed in just one night, as alleged by Puccini in a letter written to his brother.

The evening will also feature Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari's "Serenade", Georg Handel's "Concerto grosso", op.6 No.10, Yasushi Akutagawa "Triptyque", Vasif Allahverdiyev's "Music for string orchestra" and Jeyhun Allahverdiyev's music piece "Misri ".

Founded in 1964, Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra continues to delight music lovers with works of national and foreign composers.

The orchestra has successfully toured many countries and took part in various musical events, including Azerbaijani Culture Days in Beijing (2011), the 2nd Ramatuelle International Classical Music Festival in France (2011) and so on.

In 2011, the orchestra performed at multiple concerts dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Independence of Azerbaijan organized in Berlin, Paris and Rome.