By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

After two years, Azerbaijan Fashion Week comes back to the City of Winds. The 11th season promises to be even more spectacular than previous ones.

The large-scale event will take place at Hilton Baku Hotel on December 2-3. In 2019, Azerbaijan Fashion Week celebrated its 10th anniversary

"Two years have passed since then, two difficult and very important years for the world and the country. This is a time of great transformations, bitter losses and such long-awaited victories. - Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Patriotic War and the return of Karabakh," the message said.

Global and local events could not but affect the fashion industry in general and fashion processes in Azerbaijan in particular, because fashion is an honest mirror of time and an absolute reflection of the society.

Being an annual large-scale fashion project, Azerbaijan Fashion Week suspended its work for two whole years for objective reasons such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, when the fight against coronavirus in the world and in the country has reached a new level, and most importantly, when Azerbaijan returned its territories. A new life has already started and fashion returned as well.

That is why the slogan of the current Azerbaijan Fashion Week sounds loudly and proudly: "Return".

Khari Bulbul, an endemic flower growing in Karabakh, has become the symbol of the upcoming season.

Azerbaijani and Kazakh fashion houses and designers Fakhriya Khalafova, Amelie, Nubi, Lora Atelier, Mario Russo, K.Fabuel, Lora, Libas, Nara Eyvazova, Giedi, Alex Chzhen (Kazakhstan), Hanym (Kazakhstan), Volskata Atelier (Kazakhstan) have already confirmed their participation in the Azerbaijan Fashion Week.

In May 2015, the first season of Azerbaijan Fashion Week took place in Azerbaijan, which marked the beginning of the Fashion Weeks in the country.

The large-scale project became the primary reason for the emergence of the fashion market as such in the country, because the few fashion designers who existed at that time were scattered throughout their activities, making considerable efforts to promote themselves.

Azerbaijan Fashion Week has become exactly the platform that united the efforts of all those who work in the field of fashion, becoming a platform that brought together designers, buyers, local and foreign press, as well as all fashionistas.

Over the ten seasons, Azerbaijan Fashion Week has retained the status of the most important fashion event in Azerbaijan.

