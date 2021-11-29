Azerbaijan's classical music sounds in Berlin

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A classical music concert has been held at the Berlin Philharmonic Hall.

The concert "Eternity" celebrated the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi and the first anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War.

More than a thousand guests, cultural figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps, business circles and mass media attended the event co-organized by the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, the Fund for Support of the Azerbaijani Diaspora and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany.

Speaking about Nizami's legacy, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Ramin Hasanov stressed that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared 2021 the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

The Ambassador recalled Nizami's "Khamsa" was a model for many prominent figures of Eastern literature and Western thinkers.

It is no coincidence that the great German writer and philosopher Johann Wolfgang Goethe touched upon Nizami's legacy in the West-Eastern Divan.

The diplomat also noted that it is symbolic that the concert was held under the baton of the maestro Yalchin Adigozalov, a prominent representative of the Shusha performing school.

Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora Elshad Aliyev spoke about the special attention of the country's leadership to the daily activities of the committee.

As a result, over 100 events dedicated were successfully held by the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora within the Year of Nizami Ganjavi.

Moreover, the committee celebrated Azerbaijan's Victory Day (Nov 8) with more than 150 events this month.

In conclusion, Elshad Aliyev expressed his gratitude to compatriots, members of friendly communities and everyone who supports Azerbaijan's fair position.

The Cologne Youth Symphony Orchestra (Junge Philharmonie Koln) performed with an extensive program.

The concert featured music pieces by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Niyazi, Giacomo Puccini and others.

The soloists included People's Artist of Azerbaijan Avez Abdulla (Mannheim Opera House), soprano Seljan Nasibli, mugham singers Kamil Nabiyev and Miralam Miralamov, Honored Artist Aliaga Sadiyev (tar) and violinist Anar Bramo.

The concert ended with a song "Shusha" by Anar Bramo and Vasif Adigozalov's oratorio "Karabakh Shikestesi".

The event was a great success and left no one indifferent.



