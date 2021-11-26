Central Asia's Got Talent reaches Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will take part in the Central Asia's Got Talent for the first time.

Kharaz Media Center, the competition's partner in Azerbaijan said at a press conference.

Central Asia's Got Talent is a televised Central Asian talent show competition.

The show involves artists from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Khazar TV general director, People's Artist Murad Dadashov, general producer, project manager and member of the Central Asia's Got Talent jury Serik Akishev (Kazakhstan), Honored Cultural Worker, TV presenter Leyla Guliyeva took part in the press conference.

The meeting participants discussed the project, which strengthens ties between the Turkic-speaking states.

Meanwhile, the jury includes the winner of India's Best Cine Stars Ki Khoj 2014, actress and dancer Oksana Rasulova.

In 2019, Central Asia's Got Talent brought together talented people from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The 22-year-old Chorshonba Alovatov (Tajikistan) won the first season of Central Asia's Got Talent.

The final of the second season will be once again held in Turkestan (Kazakhstan) next May. The winner will receive a cash prize.

Notably, Got Talent is a British talent show TV format conceived and owned by Simon Cowell's SYCOtv company. The shiw has spawned spin-offs in more than 69 countries.

Got Talent showcases several artistic disciplines in addition to singing. In April 2014, the format was named the world's most successful reality TV format ever by the Guinness World Records.

America's Got Talent debuted on 21 June 2006, and was the first international edition of the franchise to be produced and broadcast.



