Nizami's "Khamsa" translated into Uzbek

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Ganjavi's masterpiece "Khamsa" has been translated into the Uzbek language. The book was presented in Baku within the Nizami Ganjavi International Forum.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan Samir Abbasov greeted the participants and gave the floor to First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister said that Nizami Ganjavi serves as a bridge between the Turkic peoples. The poet united the Turkic and Persian-speaking peoples living in the region.

"Today we are witnessing the greatness of Turkish culture both geographically and historically. Now we have gathered for the presentation of "Khamsa" translated with the support of the Culture Ministries of the two countries and the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan. This was once again a very important step for the wider dissemination of Nizami's works in modern Uzbekistan," said Elnur Aliyev

The Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov underlined that Nizami Ganjavi's poetry has always been of great interest in Uzbekistan.

"In 1936, Tashkent State Pedagogical University was named after the great Nizami Ganjavi. In 2004, a bust of the great poet was unveiled in front of the university in Tashkent. The ceremony was attended by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov. The great Uzbek poet Alisher Navoi considered Nizami Ganjavi as his master and inspiration...," the Ambassador said.

Professor of Tashkent University Erkin Nuriddinov said that the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Uzbekistan and the People's Poet of Uzbekistan Jamal Kamal translated Nizami's "Khamsa" into Uzbek.

Special editorial board was established under the leadership of Jamal Kamal. The poems "Treasure of Secrets", "Khosrov and Shirin", "Leyli and Majnun", "Iskandarname", "Seven Beauties" included in "Khamsa" were translated from the original.

Speaking at the event, director general of the Institute of Manuscripts Teymur Karimli noted that Nizami's first translation into Uzbek began in the 13th century with the poem "Khosrov and Shirin". Now Nizami's genius ideas are fully translated into Uzbek.

The academician pointed out that the concept of love and ideological-aesthetic solution in Nizami's poem "Khosrov and Shirin" turned into one of the main indicators of the poet's groundbreaking style.

"Nizami proposed the law of universal gravitation 500 years before Newton. Azerbaijani poet, who called this gravity "love", affirmed that there is an unbreakable link between natural phenomena and human relations," said Karimli.

He also noted that the book "Khosrov and Shirin", published in Uzbek, contains unique miniatures kept in various world-famous museums and libraries, including the Institute of Manuscripts, the British Museum, the St. Petersburg State Public Library, the St. Petersburg branch of the Institute of Oriental Studies as well as the Museum of Azerbaijani Literature.

Adviser to the chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Sayman Aruz, professor of the National University of Uzbekistan Hamidulla Baltabaev, employee of the Institute of Literature Tahmina Badalova, professor of the Uzbek State University Nigina Shermuhammedova, professor of the Institute of Manuscripts Karimulla Mammadzade and other spoke about Nizami's philosophy.

Meanwhile, Nizami Ganjavi International Forum will last until November 26.

The forum features panel discussions on multiple topics such as "The influence of Nizami's work on the political and social traditions of the medieval East", "Nizami Ganjavi: a view of the modern world" and others", etc.

Within the forum, it is also planned to organize a wide range of events, including book presentations, bilateral meetings and much more.