Autumn season through eyes of photographer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

As the leaves start changing their shades, everything takes on a whole new vibe. With its bright colors, autumn season inspires photographers to embrace outdoors.

More than 60 photographers from different countries have captured the most striking season of the year.

These photographers were showcased at the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku.

In his speech, the curator Rustam Huseynov, noted the most interesting photographs. He thanked the project participants and wished them further success.

The Russian Cultural Center awarded the authors of the best three photo works.

The first place went to Valery Bazrukh for his photograph "Autumn in the Khizi Mountains".

Alexander Belayev's photo work "Colors of Autumn" took the second place, while Elshan Yusibov ranked third with his photo "Golden Autumn".

With its colorful works and balanced exposition, the exhibition aroused great interest among both professionals and photography enthusiasts.

The photographers brilliantly expressed the autumn season in all its beauty. All project participants received certificates. The winners were awarded with diplomas and gifts.

The "Golden Autumn" photo exhibition will run until November 30.