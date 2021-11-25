Youth support project celebrates its fifth anniversary

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Youth support has celebrated its fifth anniversary with a gala concert.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Youth Support" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

"Youth Support" project addresses the wide audience with different tastes. Numerous concerts organized within the project have always been met with great public interest.

Laureates of republican and international competitions Osman Mustafazade, Ozjan Jabbari, Jamal Abdinzade, Zumrud Alizade, Asim Rzazade, Huseyn Nagiyev,Vagif Gurbanov, Jalala Ismayilzade, Ali Muradov, Teymur Kazimov, Nadir Guliyev and others performed at the gala concert.

Young musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Orkhan Gashimov.

The evening featured works by famous composers, as well as a work written by a young author Yusif Abbasov and Lala Ahmadova.

In conclusion, Lumineux ensemble performed a hymn specially written for the project`s anniversary to the music of Pike Akhundova and words by Aysel Karimi.

The gala concert was highly appreciated by the audience.