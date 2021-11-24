Int'l Short Film Festival wraps up in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The 12th Baku International Short Film Festival (BISFF) has been held in Baku.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the festival's director Fahruz Shamiyev said that BISFF aimed at supporting domestic directors and showing international films since its establishment in 2004.

Previously, the festival featured films that received recognition at prestigious international festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Berlin and the Oscar.

As a result of the partnership with British Council Azerbaijan, four films nominated and won by the British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2020-2021 were screened as part of the festival.

These films nominated for BAFTA are a great selection for all fans of short films, covering various genres and topics.

The host for the evening Anar Valiyev, noted that around 3217 short films from 72 countries applied for participation in the festival.

Only 26 films out of 82 were submitted to the national competition program. Some 30 films from 18 countries were included in the international competition program.

The festival's main award is a Gold Pomegranate statuette made by young sculptors.Gold Pomegranate has been awarded to screenwriter, cameraman and producer Huseyn Mehdiyev for "For services in Azerbaijani cinema".

The jury of the international selection included Azerbaijani publicist, writer, TV journalist Orkhan Fikratoglu, the member of the European Film Academy and the Oscar nominees selection committee from Ukraine, Ukrainian film producer Yulia Sinkevich, one of the founders of the Belgrade film festival, Serbian producer Miroslav laureate of international film festivals, Turkish film director, screenwriter Erdem Tepegez.

People's Artist Mehriban Zeki, translator, poet, publicist Salim Babullaoglu, film director Elmaddin Aliyev was chosen the best films in the national selection.

The winners of the national competition program were awarded in the categories "Best Feature Film", "Best Documentary", "Best Animated Film" and "Best Social Video". The list of winners is available on the festival's social networks.

BISFF was co-organized by the CINEMA Young Cinematographers Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, Nizami Cinema Center, Azerbaijanfilm studio, the State Film Fund, Azerbaijan Producers Guild, OZ Film company and the British Council in Azerbaijan.